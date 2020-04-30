AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Rob Gronkowski Claims He Had Bucs' Playbook Weeks Before Trade

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another huge splash this offseason when they traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski, luring the future Hall of Famer out of a brief retirement and sending a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots for his rights.

We know Gronkowski had already talked with Tom Brady about joining his former teammate on his new team, but just how much of a head start did he have in preparing for a new scheme?

Gronkowski claims he had Tampa Bay's playbook weeks before he was traded, according to Pro Football Talk:

Appearing Saturday on the Bud Light Seltzter “Drafterparty,” Gronk said regarding the fact that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been studying the team’s playbook for weeks, “I was in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn’t even on the team.”

It's not necessarily a rules violation that Gronkowski had the playbook, but it could be if the Bucs are the ones who gave it to him, considering he would have still been under contract with the Patriots at the time.

Brady and the Bucs avoided any trouble for the quarterback's brief visit to pick up his own playbook from Byron Leftwich recently, but depending on the details, this one could end up hurting the franchise in their pocketbook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jameis Winston Signs 1-Year Deal with Saints

Tampa Bay's former quarterback is staying in the NFC South.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs to Pick Up 5th-Year Option on TE O.J. Howard

Tampa Bay's first-round pick in 2017 is locked up for an extra season.

Luke Easterling

Humbled Jameis Winston Goes Back to QB School with Saints

Tampa Bay's former quarterback is ready to soak up everything he can from a future Hall of Famer.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Defense a Sleeping Giant Heading into 2020 Season

NFL Network's Peter Schrager thinks the Bucs did big things on defense this offseason.

Luke Easterling

The Complicated Legacy of Jameis Winston

After five roller-coaster seasons, the former No. 1 overall pick leaves Tampa Bay for New Orleans, with more questions than answers.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Watch Bucs 1st-Round Pick Tristan Wirfs Jump Out of a Pool

Even at over 300 pounds, Tampa Bay's top pick is among the best athletes in this year's draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs, Tom Brady Won't Be Penalized for QB's Visit with Coach

Brady stopped by to pick up his new playbook from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but it didn't break any rules.

Luke Easterling

Meet the Bucs' 2020 NFL Draft Class

Get to know Tampa Bay's new additions from this year's draft class.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

Bucs Reveal New Jersey Numbers for 2020 NFL Draft Picks

See what numbers Tampa Bay's rookies will be wearing this season.

Luke Easterling