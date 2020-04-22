WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Answers the Call from Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting the band back together, reuniting Tom Brady with his favorite target from his glory days with the New England Patriots, All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Evidently, when the GOAT calls, the Gronk answers:

The Bucs traded for Gronkowski on Tuesday, sending a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Pats in return for Gronk and a seventh-round pick. They now have the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, as well as the most dominant tight end the league has ever seen.

It's gonna be a fun year in Tampa Bay.