AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Answers the Call from Tom Brady

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting the band back together, reuniting Tom Brady with his favorite target from his glory days with the New England Patriots, All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Evidently, when the GOAT calls, the Gronk answers:

The Bucs traded for Gronkowski on Tuesday, sending a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Pats in return for Gronk and a seventh-round pick. They now have the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, as well as the most dominant tight end the league has ever seen.

It's gonna be a fun year in Tampa Bay.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did the Bucs Almost Trade O.J. Howard for Trent Williams?

Tampa Bay and Washington reportedly worked on a deal, but it eventually fell through.

Luke Easterling

Patriots to Trade TE Rob Gronkowski to Bucs, Swap Draft Picks

The Bucs are luring Gronk out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

Johnny Football

It's Official: Bucs Trade for Rob Gronkowski

The Bucs are swapping draft picks with the Patriots and reuniting Gronk with Tom Brady.

Luke Easterling

Bucs in Full Win-Now Mode with Brady, Gronk Reunion

In case you weren't previously aware, the Bucs are ready to contend for a Super Bowl immediately.

Luke Easterling

The Curious Case of O.J. Howard

What will come of Tampa Bay's promising but inconsistent top-20 draft pick?

Luke Easterling

How Can the Bucs Afford Rob Gronkowski?

Tampa Bay's making another big splash, but how will Gronk fit under the salary cap?

J. Kanno

Rob Gronkowski Wants to Join Tom Brady; Bucs, Patriots Talking Trade

A reunion of former Patriots could be happening in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Glazer Family Donates 5 Million Meals for Tampa Bay COVID-19 Relief

The Bucs' owners are making a huge donation to help their community in the wake of the pandemic.

J. Kanno

Could Rob Gronkowski Reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Recently retired former Patriots tight end says he's not "totally done" playing football.

Luke Easterling

Not Even Tom Brady is Allowed to Work Out at Tampa Park Closed Due to COVID-19

Tampa's newest high-profile resident is having to follow the rules like everyone else amid the pandemic.

Luke Easterling