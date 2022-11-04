Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) have lost three straight games and five of their past six contests. It's been an ugly stretch that has the season on the cusp of going completely off the wheels. However, it appears there may be some belief remaining in the building ahead of a home matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) on Sunday afternoon. Both teams were viewed as potential Super Bowl contenders coming into the year but have been anything but as the season nears the halfway mark.

A plethora of injuries have and the worst running game in the league have knocked the Buccaneers off course. On the flip side, offensive inconsistencies have plagued the Rams. In three wins, the team has scored 20 or more points. In four losses, that number drops to 14 or less. This may be the perfect time for Tampa Bay's defense to have an opportunity to bounce back as Los Angeles holds the second-worst running game in the NFL. The unit is finally getting a few starters as it appears Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Akiem Hicks will play while Antoine Winfield Jr. is progressing in concussion protocol. With that being said, this will be the first game without star pass-rusher Shaq Barrett and it'll be interesting to see how they adjust.

The Buccaneers have had plenty of struggles on offense and there's no guarantee it'll get any better against the Rams. Los Angeles has the fifth-ranked defense in the league but does allow 22.4 points per game. Quarterback Tom Brady has been vocal with his frustrations and he probably wants revenge after falling to this squad in the playoffs in 2021.

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers and Rams match up for the first time since the postseason last year.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

In what came as a surprise to me, the Buccaneers elected not to make a trade at the deadline on Tuesday. That tells me that the front office, coaching staff, and team still have some sort of belief that they can rekindle something over the second half of the season. The team is certainly getting healthier and a couple of extra days off hopefully allowed everyone to regroup and get on the same page.

This is a very tough game to predict with Tampa Bay and Los Angeles both in the midst of struggles. After all, these are two teams who are less than a year removed from matching up in the postseason - with the Rams continuing on to win the entire thing.

The defense is going to have its hands full with wide reciever Cooper Kupp expected to play. However, I feel like quarterback Tom Brady and the offense are finally going to get clicking. Brady will make enough plays to pull this one out in the fourth quarter.

Season Prediction Record: 6-2

Buccaneers 24, Rams 17

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

For some reason, my gut is telling me this Buccaneers team is going to respond on Sunday afternoon against the Rams. This is a huge game for two players on both sides of the ball. Devin White to shush the critics and Tom Brady to clear out the off-the-field chatter and get back to winning games.

The Rams are a vulnerable team but they'll play better than they did against the 49ers last weekend. Byron Leftwich HAS to get the running game going to not have to rely on Brady throwing continuously which in recent games has been risky with defenders being very close to grabbing takeaways.

I think the Bucs respond and get back into the win column against Sean McVay and the defending Super Bowl champions.

Season Prediction Record: 4-4

Buccaneers 31, Rams 24

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

If there's a game for this Bucs team to rally around each other and try to shut the collective media mouths...it's this one. One of these recent Super Bowl champs is going to drop yet another game, and it's the Rams.

Season Prediction Record: 3-5

Buccaneers 31, Rams 17

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

There's no denying the fact that the Rams and Bucs have been two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. They're also the two teams who have most recently hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Although neither of them are playing like it, both the Rams and Buccaneers have enough talent and experience to turn things around.

Both teams have star power, but they also have instability along their offensive lines, and like all teams in the league, injury issues. One thing working in the Rams favor is the utter dominance that Sean McVay offenses have displayed when facing Todd Bowles' defenses. The numbers are staggering, and the Rams have dominated the Bucs in large part due to McVay's ability to customize his offensive game plan to attack the weaknesses of the Bucs' defense.

That said, the synapse of the Rams offense -- all-world receiver, Cooper Kupp -- is dealing with an ankle injury. And even if he suits up in this game, it's hard to believe he will be anywhere close to 100%. This, combined with the fact that the Bucs will be playing at home, and in dire need of a win, I think Tampa Bay finds a way to pull out a narrow victory in this one, and get back in the win column.

Season Prediction Record: 5-3* (got married in week 3)

Buccaneers 24, Rams 21

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

After losing 5 out of their last 6 games the Buccaneers are in desperate need of a win. They currently still have a shot at winning the NFC South and a win against the struggling Los Angeles Rams could get things going in the right direction. With Tom Brady’s personal matters now out in the open publicly, maybe he won’t be as distracted as he has seemed to be the majority of the season.

The Buccaneers are finally looking healthy again as Hicks, Carlton Davis III, SMB and Winfield Jr. could all make a return this Sunday. I expect this game to be low scoring as both offenses still struggle to figure things out, but ultimately - with a semi-healthy defense - the Bucs pull out a much needed win thanks to a late turnover.

Season Prediction Record: 4-4

Buccaneers 31, Rams 20

Jon Conahan (@JonConahan)

The Buccaneers take on a tough task this Sunday. Los Angeles has also struggled, but we all know that can change at any moment. However, it won’t this week. Tampa Bay will come away with a tight win and a much needed one at that.

Season Prediction record: 5-3

Buccaneers 24, Rams 21

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

A heavy weight matchup over the last couple of years is now a game between two teams struggling to stay above .500. The Rams have played better this year resulting in a victory.



Season Prediction Record: 5-3

Rams 23, Buccaneers 14

CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (6-1)

