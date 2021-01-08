No Tampa Bay Buccaneers Named to 2020 AP All-Pro Team
No members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were named to the Associated Press' 2020 NFL All-Pro team. Tampa Bay is one of 16 teams that did not have a player honored.
Right tackle Tristan Wirfs, a rookie, led the Buccaneers with 10 votes out of 50 for right tackles, ranking third among members of his position. Wirfs has been one of, if not the, best offensive lineman on Tampa Bay's roster this season, allowing quarterback Tom Brady to be sacked just one time on his own. Left guard Ali Marpet obtained seven votes (out of 50), third-most at his position.
On the defensive side of the ball, three players earned votes but not enough to push for one of the 29 All-Pro spots. Linebacker Devin White came in fourth at inside linebacker with 16 (out of 100) while his linebacking-tandem partner Lavonte David finished at at the position, with 10 votes.
White leads the Buccaneers, substantially, with 140 tackles in 15 games, to go with nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and four defended passes. David has recorded 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, an interception, and six defended passes.
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was tied for seventh among defensive linemen, collecting one vote. In his 11th season as a pro, Suh has tallied 44 tackles, six sacks, nine tackles, a forced fumble, and two batted passes.
You can find the entire AP All-Pro team below. There is no official second team of All-Pro selections.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami
Punter — Jake Bailey, New England
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England
Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis
Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore