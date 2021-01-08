No Tampa Bay Buccaneers Named to 2020 AP All-Pro Team

Five Buccaneers received votes, but ultimately, no one from Tampa Bay made the 2020 AP All-Pro team.

No members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were named to the Associated Press' 2020 NFL All-Pro team. Tampa Bay is one of 16 teams that did not have a player honored.

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs, a rookie, led the Buccaneers with 10 votes out of 50 for right tackles, ranking third among members of his position. Wirfs has been one of, if not the, best offensive lineman on Tampa Bay's roster this season, allowing quarterback Tom Brady to be sacked just one time on his own. Left guard Ali Marpet obtained seven votes (out of 50), third-most at his position.

On the defensive side of the ball, three players earned votes but not enough to push for one of the 29 All-Pro spots. Linebacker Devin White came in fourth at inside linebacker with 16 (out of 100) while his linebacking-tandem partner Lavonte David finished at at the position, with 10 votes.

White leads the Buccaneers, substantially, with 140 tackles in 15 games, to go with nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and four defended passes. David has recorded 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, an interception, and six defended passes.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was tied for seventh among defensive linemen, collecting one vote. In his 11th season as a pro, Suh has tallied 44 tackles, six sacks, nine tackles, a forced fumble, and two batted passes.

You can find the entire AP All-Pro team below. There is no official second team of All-Pro selections.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore