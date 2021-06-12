Sports Illustrated home
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Preseason Schedule Revealed

Kickoff times and dates have been set for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' three 2021 preseason games.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason schedule has been unveiled, meaning the team's entire schedule for the 2021 season is now available. You can find Tampa Bay's three preseason games and their kickoff times below.

Saturday, August 14: Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 P.M. ET

Saturday, August 21: Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 P.M. ET

Saturday, August 28: Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:00 P.M. ET

This year marks the first time that the NFL will field a three-game preseason, as the league's regular season schedule has expanded to 17 games. Tampa Bay will host two games before going on the road for the final preseason contest.

The Buccaneers will not play in primetime during the preseason. Those slots have been awarded to Pittsburgh and Dallas for the Hall of Fame Game, Kansas City at Arizona and Jacksonville at New Orleans in week two, and Miami at Cincinnati and Cleveland at Atlanta in week three.

It will be intriguing to see how teams around the league - particularly Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers have returned all 22 starters from their Super Bowl LV victory - go about player usage throughout the shortened preseason. 

Typically, starting-caliber players would see increased playing time in the second and third games out of four, but with only three contests for backups and rookies to prove their worth, we could see starters take the field on even fewer exhibition snaps than in the past.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis.

