Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 Opponent Schedule Released

The Buccaneers had one of the league's easiest schedules entering 2021, but that won't be the case next year.

Tampa Bay's 2022 opponent schedule dropped Sunday shortly after the Bucs clinched their first division title since the 2007 season.

Let's just say it's a schedule worthy of a division champ's time and energy. As you can see below, the Bucs are going to have some very, very tough matchups in both Raymond James Stadium and on the road.

As it stands, the Bucs will play eight playoff teams next year. In case you're bad at math like I am, that's half of Tampa Bay's schedule. Two of those eight teams -the Packers and Chiefs- currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC and AFC, respectively. Five of the eight lead their division heading out of Week 16 and four of the eight (Packers, Cowboys, Rams, Cardinals) make up the top-5 seeds in the NFC. Along with the Bucs, of course.

And then don't forget the Saints, who have the Bucs' number and can beat them no matter who is playing quarterback or coaching the team. There aren't any official numbers out yet, but it's probably safe to assume the Bucs have the league's hardest schedule in 2022. If they don't, then they're definitely as close as a team can get.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.