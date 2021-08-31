Buccaneers 53-Man Roster Following Cutdown Deadline

The Buccaneers 53-man roster for the 2021 season is in place, for now.

Following Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster is set. For now.

The team currently has four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list that can be activated at different times, which will lead to additional cuts in the near future. In some spots, the Buccaneers have appeared to hold onto placeholders.

You can find the Buccaneers' current roster below.

On reserve/COVID-19 list: OL Earl Watford and Nick Leverett, DL Ndamukong Suh, K Ryan Succop

On reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list: WR Justin Watson

Offense (25)

QB (3): Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask (rookie)

RB (4): Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette, Giovani Bernard, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

WR (6): Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden (rookie)

TE (3): Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard

OL (9): Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs, Josh Wells, Aaron Stinnie, Robert Hainsey (rookie), John Molchon

Defense (25)

DL (6): Vita Vea, William Gholston, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Steve McLendon, Pat O'Connor, Khalil Davis

OLB/edge (5): Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Joe Tryon-Shiyonka (rookie), Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

ILB (5): Devin White, Lavonte David, Kevin Minter, K.J. Britt (rookie), Grant Stuard (rookie)

CB (5): Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, Ross Cockrell, Dee Delaney

S (4): Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead, Mike Edwards, Chris Cooper

Specialists (3)

K: Jose Borregales

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Zach Triner

AllBucs would expect the Buccaneers to waive Borregales once Succop is activated from the COVID-19 list, while Molchon is a potential candidate to go on Tampa Bay's injured reserve via waive/injury upon one of Watford or Leverett's eventual activation. The same could be said for Gill, who did not appear in any of the Buccaneers' preseason games.

