Bucs OL Cappa Leads NFL in 2020 Performance-Based Pay

Buccaneers OL Cappa Leads NFL in 2020 Performance-Based Pay

Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa nearly doubled his total income for the 2020 season by leading the NFL in performace-based pay bonuses.
Author:
Publish date:

The NFL has finalized its performance-based payout across the league for the 2020 season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting right guard Alex Cappa leads the way with a $622,056 bonus on top of his $750,000 base salary, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This bonus will not affect the Buccaneers' salary cap.

Cappa nearly doubles his income for the 2020 season after starting all 16 regular-season games, as well as in the Wild Card round against the Washington Football Team. However, he fractured his ankle in the first round of the playoffs and would remain sidelined for the rest of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run.

The rising fourth-year Humboldt State and Tampa Bay's third-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has started in 29 of his 35 career regular-season appearances with the Buccaneers. Cappa did not allow a sack and gave up 29 quarterback pressures throughout the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus, while grading out as an average run blocker.

The Buccaneers signed backup guard Aaron Stinnie to a one-year contract extension this offseason, as the former undrafted free agent filled Cappa's spot well throughout the postseason. Stinnie should provide great depth to Cappa and the interior offensive line as a whole moving forward.

Below are Cappa's fellow leaders in performance-based pay for the 2020 season, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Arizona OL Kelvin Beachum, $604,185 

Buffalo CB Taron Johnson, $578,749 

Los Angeles Rams OL Austin Corbett $572,736 

Denver Broncos CB Amani Oruwariye $572,067 

Chicago OL Germain Ifedi $570,571 

Pittsburgh OL Chukwuma Okorafor $567,469 

Minnesota OL Dakota Dozier $561,951 

New England OL Mike Onwenu $554,792

