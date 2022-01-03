Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How Much Money Did Antonio Brown Sacrifice by Quitting on the Buccaneers?
    Antonio Brown sacrificed quite a bit of bonus money when he quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
    It has been theorized that Antonio Brown quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he was, hypothetically, benched. Buccaneers sideline reporter TJ Rives gave the theory legs by initially stating exactly that minutes after Brown ripped off his uniform, ran to the locker room and exited MetLife Stadium in the third quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

    If that were the case, as childish as his reaction was to whatever happened on Tampa Bay's sideline, at least there would be some understanding in regards to Brown's frustration.

    Brown has finished his Buccaneers career just eight receptions, 55 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown short of $999,999 in total contract incentives for the 2021 season, according to Spotrac. In seven appearances this season, Brown compiled 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns.

    Meeting or surpassing each mark individually — 50 receptions, 600 yards, five touchdowns — would have resulted in an additional $333,333 apiece on top of Brown's $3.1 million salary this year. The bonuses, in full, would have been worth 32.3% of Brown's guaranteed salary in 2021, equating to some hefty incentives.

    Now, Arians — albeit vaguely — described the situation differently than some have hypothesized. Arians reportedly told FOX Sports' Jay Glazer that he had asked Brown, twice, to take the field with the Buccaneers' offense but that the star receiver refused to do so. Arians claims to have told Brown to "get out" at that time, which, well, Brown obviously took to heart.

    The Athletic's Greg Auman reported similarly, indicating that Brown opted against playing when asked to by Arians as he was dealing with ankle soreness. Keep in mind, Brown has been recovering from an ankle injury since Week 6, even through his three-game suspension in Weeks 13-15.

    Whatever may have led Brown to leave the stadium and Arians to eventually announce his release, one thing is certain: Brown won't be getting any bonus money after all. Arians made that much clear after Sunday's victory: "[Brown] is no longer a Buc."

