Buccaneers Officially Add Lewis, Shipley to Coaching Staff

Buccaneers Officially Add Thaddeus Lewis, A.Q. Shipley to Coaching Staff

The Buccaneers finalized two expected additions to their coaching staff.
On Wednesday, the Buccaneers officially added Thaddeus Lewis and A.Q. Shipley to their coaching staff, both moves having been expected for some time.

Lewis was reportedly promoted from his role as an intern to the Buccaneers' assistant wide receivers coaching position in February, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. Lewis replaces Antwaan Randle El, who is now the Detroit Lions wide receivers coach. 

Lewis has previous staff experience from the 2018-19 season as an offensive analyst at UCLA. He played for eight teams during his eight-year NFL career as a quarterback, from 2010-2017.

Shipley spent the 2020 season with the Buccaneers and suffered a career-ending neck injury in November. Shortly after, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians suggested that Shipley would join the team in a coaching capacity.

”[Shipley will] be going on IR and starting his coaching career," Arians said after the 34-year-old's injury. "He aspires to be a coach, and I think he’s gonna be a great one, so we’ll get him started to make sure he likes this life.”

Now, Shipley will begin the next phase of his football career as an offensive assistant.

