Tampa Bay Buccaneers are highly favored to be in Super Bowl LVII

Ever since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay three seasons ago, the Bucs have been a favorite to come out of the NFC to participate in the Super Bowl. In his first season at the helm of the Buccaneers' offense, Brady helped lead the team to only its' second Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year the team fell just shy of another appearance after falling to the eventual Super Bowl Champions - the Los Angeles Rams. Brady and the Bucs will once again be looking to be the team that represents the NFC in this upcoming NFL season and it appears that sportsbooks also believe that Tampa Bay has a great shot at doing so.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected to cut former first-round wide receiver

The Buccaneers retain four of the top 12 most-likely Super Bowl matchups with three of those positions coming in the top 5. The other NFC teams that are represented are the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams (3), the Green Bay Packers (3), the San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys each respectfully with one appearance on the list.

The matchups that the Bucs could potentially face from the AFC, in order of most likely, are the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos.

Each of these matchups presents an intriguing storyline for the Buccaneers. Facing the Buffalo Bills would pit two high-powered offenses against one another. Not only this but facing the Bills would see a budding young superstar quarterback, Josh Allen, against one of the NFL's greatest to ever play the position.

READ MORE: Veteran Running Back in Jeopardy of Being Cut by Buccaneers

A rematch of the Super Bowl fifty-five against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs would seemingly be a matchup everyone would like to see. The Chiefs weren't especially healthy during the game and it was evident as the Bucs dominated every snap. Hopefully, this time around we would be able to get the Chiefs all and get a much better game.

A matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers would also bring some excitement to the Super Bowl that would feature an up-and-coming super-star quarterback in Justin Herbert and NFL goat Tom Brady. Borge teams feature well-balanced attacks on both sides of the ball so it would definitely be one to watch.

Lastly, a matchup against the Denver Broncos would see Russell Wilson go up against Tom Brady for a second shot at a Super Bowl. All of these matchups are intriguing and no matter what team the Bucs face, fans will be delighted to once again have a shot at hoisting another Lombardi Trophy.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook