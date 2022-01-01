Buccaneers at Jets Final Injury Reports: Barrett, JPP Out; Mike Evans Limited

The Buccaneers released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's contest with the New York Jets on Friday and some big names will miss this week's game.

Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul have been ruled out, which isn't a surprise considering the Bucs announced after the Panthers game that Barrett would miss time. JPP has been dealing with injury issues all year and it makes sense if the Bucs are resting him up for the playoffs.

Richard Sherman has been listed as doubtful with an Achilles injury and will probably miss the game. Per interim head coach Harold Goodwin, Antonio Brown may have "tweaked" his ankle, but should play.

"I think he [Brown] might have tweaked it (his ankle) a little bit," Goodwin told reporters. "I don’t know the severity of it, but he still has a chance to play on Sunday.”

Justin Watson is also questionable with a quad injury. But, there is some good news: Mike Evans was activated off the COVID-19 list Friday and also got in a limited session. Goodwin said Evans is "probably" a game-time decision. Antoine Winfield Jr. also got in two straight limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, so he has a really good chance to play, himself.

The Jet's final report isn't as nearly as extensive. The only mention is Jamison Crowder, who didn't practice all week and is doubtful with a calf injury.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.