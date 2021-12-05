Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Here's Who is Inactive Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons shared who will and won't play during Sunday's NFC South showdown.

The Bucs received good news as all three players who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report are active and expected to play.

Offensive guard Ali Marpet (abdomen), cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder), and inside linebacker Devin White (quad) did not appear on the team's inactive list. Marpet returns to the starting lineup after not playing last week.

All three Bucs fully participated during Friday's practice.

While those three are active for Tampa Bay, the Bucs will be down two regular contributors. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had already ruled safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) and wide receiver/returner Jaelon Darden (concussion) out, but now it's official as they both appear on the inactive list.

With Darden out, it is expected that Scotty Miller will handle punt returns and Giovanni Bernard will takeover kickoff return duties.

As for Whitehead, a solution in the secondary isn't as clear. Mike Edwards - and wide receiver Antonio Brown - received a three-game suspension without pay by the NFL and NFLPA on Friday for misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Bucs vs. the Falcons on Sunday:

WR Jaelon Darden

DL Steve McLendon

QB Kyle Trask

S Jordan Whitehead

Darden and Whitehead are out due to injury, the team said.

As for Atlanta, the Falcons had no surprises on their inactive list.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle) will miss a second straight game. Rookie Ta'Quon Graham replaced him last week and is expected to do the same Sunday.

The Falcons did receive good news similar to the Bucs. Linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) is back in the lineup after sitting out last week.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Falcons vs. the Bucs on Sunday:

G Josh Andrews

DT Jonathan Bullard

DL John Cominsky

RB Wayne Gallman

DL Mike Pennel

OLB James Vaughters

Bullard is out due to injury, the team said.