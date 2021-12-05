Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Picks, Predictions and Takes for Week 13

The first NFC South rematch of Tampa Bay's 2021 season, the Buccaneers (8-3) travel to Atlanta this weekend to take on the Falcons (5-6).

The Bucs are considered 10.5-point favorites over the Falcons, per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. and the over/under is set at 50.5. You can find AllBucs' predictions for the matchup below.

Zach Goodall (8-3): Buccaneers 31, Falcons 14

Although the Falcons' defense has shown some life as the year has gone on, their offense has regressed pretty dramatically. Atlanta has broken the 20 point threshold just twice in its last five games, including a 21-14 win over Jacksonville.

The biggest issue, in my opinion, is rookie tight end Kyle Pitts' lack of involvement in the offense. He's been getting a fair share of targets and isn't dropping passes, quarterback Matt Ryan simply hasn't been able to connect with the "unicorn" playmaker on a consistent basis.

I could see Atlanta focusing its game plan around Pitts on Sunday, attempting to take advantage of an injured linebacker in Devin White, who is inconsistent in coverage to begin with. But that won't matter enough in the end: The Bucs offense should cruise as it pleases, whether it's via Leonard Fournette on the ground of Tom Brady and his weapons through the air.

Calling it now: Rob Gronkowski will score his first touchdown since Week 2 when Tampa Bay last faced Atlanta, as he's dealt with injuries ever since but has led the Bucs in receiving in the last two weeks combined.

Evan Winter (7-4): Buccaneers 34, Falcons 28

I'm really interested to see how the Bucs respond to the controversy involving Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards that developed over the last few days. A team with strong leaders like the Bucs should be able to swallow it and move on, but we haven't seen them face this type of situation yet, so it's fair to wonder how it will affect the game.

Even if it doesn't affect the game, I still think the Falcons play this close. They were only down 28-25 in the fourth quarter back in Week 2 before Edwards had the two pick-sixes to ice the game. The Falcons have figured some things out since then and divisional games are usually tough matchups, so I don't think it's going to be the 11-point blowout Vegas has in mind.

Since Zach picked Gronk to have a big game, I think Kyle Pitts is going to pop off in this one, especially against a depleted Bucs safety room.

Jason Beede (8-2): N/A

Did not submit a pick for Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis in Week 12

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.