Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers vs. Falcons Wednesday Injury Reports

    The firts injury reports of Week 13 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have been released.
    Author:

    The first injury reports of the week ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second matchup of the year with the Atlanta Falcons have been unveiled.

    You can find both initial injury reports below.

    Via Buccaneers Communications

    Via Buccaneers Communications

    As reported earlier on Wednesday, the Buccaneers are expected to be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for at least two more weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Read More

    Head coach Bruce Arians indicated on Wednesday that Brown is dealing with issues to his heel in addition to his nagging ankle wound.

    In addition, wide receiver/returner Jaelon Darden (concussion), safety Mike Edwards (knee), defensive lineman William Gholston (wrist), and guard Aaron Stinnie (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Each player suffered their injuries on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and Stinnie was placed on the injured reserve on Wednesday as a result.

    Linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) was limited, continuing to nurse a quadriceps injury suffered in Week 11 against the New York Giants. He also suffered a hip injury against the Colts but returned to the game. Guard Ali Marpet, who was out on Sunday, defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) were limited alongside White in the first practice of the week.

    Via Buccaneers Communications

    Via Buccaneers Communications

    Four Falcons did not participate on Wednesday: Defensive linemen Grady Jarrett (resting) and Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and running back/returner (and safety!) Cordarrelle Patterson (rest). Linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) got off to a good start this week as both practiced fully on Wednesday.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Gholston
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Falcons Wednesday Injury Reports

    18 seconds ago
    Brown
    News

    Report: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown to Miss At Least Two More Games

    1 hour ago
    CPat
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Interesting Update to Atlanta's Depth Chart

    2 hours ago
    fotor_1635800912839 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Surprises Family for Good Cause

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17249834_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Film Room: How the Run Defense Matched Up vs. Jonathan Taylor

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17252878 1
    News

    Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Earns NFC Player of the Week

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17250645_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Stock Report Following Victory Over Colts

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17250075 (1)
    News

    SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Drop in Latest Edition Despite Win Over Colts

    Nov 30, 2021