Buccaneers vs. Falcons Wednesday Injury Reports

The first injury reports of the week ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second matchup of the year with the Atlanta Falcons have been unveiled.

Via Buccaneers Communications

As reported earlier on Wednesday, the Buccaneers are expected to be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for at least two more weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Bruce Arians indicated on Wednesday that Brown is dealing with issues to his heel in addition to his nagging ankle wound.

In addition, wide receiver/returner Jaelon Darden (concussion), safety Mike Edwards (knee), defensive lineman William Gholston (wrist), and guard Aaron Stinnie (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Each player suffered their injuries on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and Stinnie was placed on the injured reserve on Wednesday as a result.

Linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) was limited, continuing to nurse a quadriceps injury suffered in Week 11 against the New York Giants. He also suffered a hip injury against the Colts but returned to the game. Guard Ali Marpet, who was out on Sunday, defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) were limited alongside White in the first practice of the week.

Via Buccaneers Communications

Four Falcons did not participate on Wednesday: Defensive linemen Grady Jarrett (resting) and Jonathan Bullard (ankle) and running back/returner (and safety!) Cordarrelle Patterson (rest). Linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) got off to a good start this week as both practiced fully on Wednesday.

