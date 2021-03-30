Bruce Arians Unveils Buccaneers Super Bowl Tattoo

Bruce Arians celebrated his first Super Bowl victory in fashion with some new ink.

Arians reportedly made a bet with Tampa Bay's strength staff and tight ends coach Rick Christophel in August that he would get a tattoo to commemorate a Bucs' Super Bowl victory. He followed through on that bet and unveiled his tattoo on Tuesday.

"Yeah, I came through with mine," Arians told the media about his tattoo on Tuesday. "I followed up on my bet, and really really happy with it too."

His son, Juke Arians, told ESPN that this is Bruce's first tattoo and that its significance is "pretty badass."

"I think it's awesome. Forty-plus years of blood, sweat, tears and passion went into that," said the younger Arians. "People get tattoos with far less meaning or importance every day. For this to be his first is pretty badass."

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and wide receiver Mike Evans have either finished or begun the process of obtaining Super Bowl tattoos, while running back Ronald Jones II and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have said that they will get one as well.