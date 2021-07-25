Cameron Brate to PUP List; Buccaneers Sign TE De’Quan Hampton

The Buccaneers signed a tight end on Saturday night after placing Cameron Brate, as well as receiver Justin Watkins, on the PUP list.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another three roster moves ahead of Sunday's first day of training camp. Tight end Cameron Brate and wide receiver Justin Watson were placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, and the team signed tight end De’Quan Hampton. Brate and Watson can be activated from the PUP list at any time, however, both count against the 90-man roster.

Brate, a rising eight-year pro, is fresh off of a productive campaign as the Buccaneers No. 2 tight end behind Rob Gronkowski. Enjoying a role primarily as a pass-catcher, Brate compiled 42 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns in 2020, including the postseason.

Brate's absence, even in the short-term, will strengthen the importance of the competition for Tampa Bay's No. 4 TE role, which is currently between Tanner Hudson, Jerell Adams, Codey McElroy, and the newly-acquired Hampton.

Hampton recently made the transition to tight end in The Spring League after playing wide receiver for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL as well as New Orleans Saints. Hampton has yet to appear in an NFL game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watson is expected to miss about four months following a recent knee surgery. Watson has caught 23 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in three career seasons, all with the Buccaneers.

These moves are the latest Tampa Bay has made before training begins, after placing safety Jordan Whitehead on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sending another two to the PUP list in wide receiver John Franklin III and cornerback Chris Wilcox, and waiving injured safety Curtis Riley.

