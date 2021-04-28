Buccaneers, TE Cameron Brate Agree to Restructured Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to rework their salary cap table ahead of the 2021 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and tight end Cameron Brate have agreed to restructure the 29-year-old's contract, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Brate's reworked contract clears $4.69 million off of his 2021 cap hit, netting the seven-year pro a $2.4 million signing bonus with his salary now just over $1 million for the upcoming season. Brate was originally slotted to earn $6.5 million in 2021 as part of the six-year, $40.8 million contract extension that he signed in 2018 and restructured last offseason.

Tampa Bay has a team option for the two years remaining on Brate's deal, which is set to expire after the 2023 season.

This move comes after wide receiver Antonio Brown's agent shared that his client and the Buccaneers had agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with $3.1 million fully guaranteed on Wednesday morning. Entering the day, the Buccaneers had a mere $934,812 in salary cap space according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Tampa Bay should own roughly over $1 million in cap space when the numbers are officially updated to reflect Brown's upcoming signing and Brate's restructured contract.

Brate served as Tampa Bay's No. 2 tight end in 2020 and was productive in his role, sharing targets with Rob Gronkowski at the position. Including the postseason, Brate finished his Super Bowl campaign with 42 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns.

Other than a two-week stint on the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2015, Brate has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Aiming for a second Super Bowl title in as many years, Brate isn't a player that Tampa Bay wanted to lose - even though his original salary for the upcoming season wasn't affordable.