Update: Davis Limited, No Todd Bowles at Buccaneers Friday Practice

Could the Buccaneers' No. 1 cornerback end up with two weeks of rest before the playoffs?

Update: Cornerback Carlton Davis III was limited at Friday's practice, according to head coach Bruce Arians. The previous report came before Arians' media availability.

***

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are without cornerback Carlton Davis III in practice for the second day in a row as preparation for the Atlanta Falcons comes to a close, as reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Davis has been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered against the Falcons in Week 15.

Along with Davis' absence, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was not with the team on Friday, either. Bowles has been coaching virtually this week after exposure to what is believed to be a false positive, non-team related COVID-19 test. Head coach Bruce Arians said after practice on Friday that he expects Bowles to be available for Sunday's game, however.

After limited participation in Wednesday's practice, Davis has been trending in the wrong direction when it comes to his Week 17 availability. At this rate, it would probably be in the Bucs' best interest to keep Davis sidelined for the playoffs if it comes down to a game-time decision. The Buccaneers can lock up the fifth seed with a win on Sunday, but a fifth-seed scenario where Davis rushes back into action and hurts himself ahead of the postseason might be less desirable than a sixth-seed with Davis healthy and well-rested.

Ross Cockrell has played well in a bigger role anytime that Davis has been unavailable, and when it comes to depth, second-year corner Herb Miller tallied an interception vs. Detroit after being promoted from the practice squad.

Davis, in his third year with the Bucs, has recorded four interceptions, 18 defended passes, 68 tackles, and three tackles for loss for Tampa Bay in 14 games this season.