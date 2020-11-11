SI.com
Christian McCaffrey Not Expected to Play vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zach Goodall

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he is dealing with a shoulder injury, as reported by Asam Schefter of ESPN. 

McCaffrey is considered "week-to-week" after injuring his right shoulder this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his return to action after missing six games due to a high-ankle sprain suffered in week two against the Bucs. 

McCaffrey will seek a second opinion on his shoulder, ESPN added to its report.

While no one wishes for injuries in the sport, the Bucs may breathe a sigh of relief with the idea that McCaffrey won't be in Sunday's game plan. In three appearances this season, two of which were cut short, McCaffrey has churned out 225 yards and five touchdowns rushing, on 59 attempts, while adding 17 catches for 149 yards and a receiving score.

In McCaffrey's place throughout the year, Mike Davis has performed well and should be expected to start against Tampa Bay should McCaffrey indeed miss the contest. The sixth-year running back has tallied 85 carries for 353 yards and two touchdowns, also hauling in 43 receptions for 278 yards and another two touchdowns through the air.

The Buccaneers gave up 420 yards to the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, their second-worst mark of the year. Given McCaffrey's All-Pro abilities as a rusher and receiver, any chance to play the Panthers without him should increase a team's odds of victory - specifically the Bucs as they look to bounce back.

The Panthers will host the Buccaneers on Sunday, at 1 P.M.

