Observations From Tampa Bay's Bounceback Win Over Carolina

Remember last week, when the Buccaneers scored just three points, rushed just five times for eight yards, and Tom Brady threw three interceptions?

That Buccaneers team wasn't the one that showed up in Charlotte, N.C. late last night after a delayed flight. Rather, it was the Bucs that everyone expected Tampa Bay this year, loaded with offensive firepower that the Panthers simply couldn't keep up with.

Every week here at Sports Illustrated-AllBucs, we'll provide immediate takeaways following the Buccaneers' game, win or lose. Of course, there was plenty of positive to pull from today's contest, so let's get right to it.

This is the offense that should be expected

Eight different players were on the receiving end of Tom Brady's 28 completions today. At the same time, Antonio Brown led the way in his second game with the Bucs, bringing in 25% of Brady's completions (seven for 69 yards), with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin adding six receptions each as well.

While Brady was efficient through the air and spread the ball around, going 28-of-39 for 341 yards and three touchdowns, it was the Bucs' running game that we were left to marvel at. A week removed from an eight-yard rushing performance against the Saints, Tampa Bay moved with ease on the ground led by Ronald Jones' 192 yards on 23 attempts. 98 of those yards came on a long touchdown that extended the Bucs lead to 10 points in the third quarter, the third-longest run in NFL history.

Even without Ali Marpet, one of if not the team's best lineman, the unit was sound and allowed Brady serviceable time to pick apart the Panthers' defense, giving up just one sack and a few pressures to Marpet's usual left side.

When the Bucs can spread things out and keep defenses guessing, they're capable of being one of the best offenses in the league. It just needs to be more consistent, and perhaps that started today.

The big three at WR takes a step forward

Evans, Godwin, and Brown caught 19 of Brady's 28 completions on the day, combining for 238 yards while Evans brought in a score.

Any worry that Brady and Evans, considered by many as Tampa's No. 1 receiver, can be put in the past for the most part as the two connected on a variety of routes throughout the day, including a beautiful, fading pitch-and-catch as Evans ran a wheel route from the slot.

There appeared to be one miscommunication in the endzone as Brady threw a ball into the middle of the endzone while Evans sat down on his route, but other than that, no complaints.

Godwin also posted a season-high in receiving yards, while Brown came on near the end of the first half and into the second. Getting cute with Brown on a rushing attempt didn't work and there were moments where Brown stalled after the catch for minimal gain, but he is clearly getting more comfortable within the offense after two games as a pure receiver.

Slow start on defense fixed quickly

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater began his day with 13 straight completions for 126 yards while Carolina nickeled and dimed its way to 17 first-half points. A couple of longer passing plays caught the Bucs off guard, but the secondary put things together quickly and contained Bridgewater's passing for the remainder of the day.

Carolina finished the day averaging a measly four yards per play, while Bridgewater went 5-of-11 for 10 yards for the remaining two and a half quarters of play, throwing an interception to Jason Pierre-Paul in the third quarter. The Bucs held the Panthers to 21 second-half plays, forcing two punts, two turnovers on downs, and the interception.

After two down-weeks in their run defense, Tampa Bay allowed just 65 rushing yards all day. As Bridgewater lost momentum rolling into the second half, the Panthers simply couldn't find a way to execute and appeared lifeless while the Bucs put the game away. Bridgewater would eventually leave the game with a knee injury as it neared a close.

If we're being nitpicky, Tampa Bay has some red zone issues

In the first half while the game was close, Tampa Bay was able to score touchdowns on two-of-three red zone trips. While the Bucs were beginning to move the ball better in the second half, they settled for three third-quarter red zone field goals in a row that could have been answered by most competent opposing offenses. The Bucs only held a 12 point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, although it felt as if it should have been at least three scores.

While we sang praises for Tampa Bay's offense earlier in this post for finally putting things back together, turning three point-drives into six-point drives will be crucial for the Bucs to put games away against tougher opponents.