Report: Bucs CB Richard Sherman to Start vs. Patriots

The 11-year pro will be on the field after three days of practice.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, newly-signed Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman is slated to start Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

The news comes on the heels of Sherman's Wednesday signing. The Buccaneers are currently hurting at cornerback. They are down two of their top-3 corners in Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean and the team recently listed No. 1 corner Carlton Davis III as "questionable" heading into Sunday night's tilt with the Patriots.

Sherman has always been known as one of the smartest players at his position -and throughout the league- so it's not too much of a surprise that he was able to pick up the playbook so quickly. One factor that remains to be seen, however, is Sherman's game-shape status. Will he be able to hold up for all four quarters?

Sherman also told reporters earlier in the week that he would need a full week of practice before he could play at a super-high level, which adds another layer of intrigue to the situation.

Either way, the Bucs need help at corner and it appears they found some in Sherman. It's safe to say that he will be a regular contributor as the season wears on.

The 11-year pro has appeared in 139 games with 133 starts since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Sherman has 36 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 115 pass deflections, 2.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 484 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits over the course of his career.

