Buccaneers WR Cyril Grayson Leaves Panthers Game With Injury

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 season isn't remembered for winning a championship, it will be remembered for the team's miserable luck with injuries.

Wide receiver Cyril Grayson is the latest Buccaneer to suffer an injury, exiting in the first quarter of Week 18's matchup with the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring wound. The Buccaneers ruled Grayson out of the game immediately after he walked into the locker room.

There were as many as 15 players on the Bucs' injury report throughout the week before the game.

Grayson has recently emerged as a playmaker in Tampa Bay's offense thanks to his deep speed and, until this point, availability, as the Buccaneers were without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Scotty Miller at different points throughout the year due to injuries of their own.

The former LSU track star hauled in his first career touchdown reception on a 50-yard play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. After Godwin tore his ACL against New Orleans in Week 15, Grayson stepped into an elevated role and has since caught nine passes for 162 yards and another score.

