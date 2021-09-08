Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Good to Go vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have released their final injury reports ahead of Thursday night's season-opening game at Raymond James Stadium. Each team partook in a walk-through practice on Wednesday, meaning participation designations is an estimation based upon a player's expected activity if it were a normal practice.

The biggest news for Tampa Bay is that wide receiver Chris Godwin, who was limited on Tuesday due to a quad injury, was bumped up to full participation on Wednesday. He was left without a final injury designation for Thursday's game, meaning that unless he suffers a setback in the next 24 hours or so, Godwin will play in the season-opener.

As head coach Bruce Arians shared on Tuesday, starting safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) will be the only Buc sidelined against the Cowboys. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (listed as a knee injury for maintenance days), tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive tackle Steve McLendon, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (each had a previous veteran's day off) were full participants on Wednesday as well.

Each player listed on the Cowboys' injury report throughout the week was listed as a full participant on Wednesday, meaning the team should be at full health entering Tampa Bay. Of course, that doesn't include All-Pro starting right guard Zack Martin, who is set to miss the game as he is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

