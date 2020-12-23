Bucs LB Devin White Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15 on Wednesday morning. It marks White's second Defensive Player of the Week award this season, after he earned the same honor for his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

White recorded a career-high three sacks on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, to go along with 12 tackles and two defended passes. The Buccaneers pulled off a comeback from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Falcons, 31-27.

Through 14 games this season, White has posted 130 total tackles, eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and four defended passes. White is the only player in the NFL this season with over 100 tackles and five or more sacks, ranking third in the NFL in tackles and eighth in the NFC in sacks.