Former Buccaneers HC Dirk Koetter Retires

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and most recently Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter has retired from coaching, his son shared via Twitter.

"After 39 seasons of coaching football, it's time to move on to the next phase of life," Koetter said. "From 1982 at Highland High [Idaho] through the 2020 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, it's been nothing but football year-round with not nearly enough time for anything else, especially family.

"Special thanks to Kim and my kids for putting up with all the moves and the moods. Kim and I will soon be relocating to Boise and McCall. We will get to see the fall in McCall for the first time. We will be big fans of Boise State, the Highland Rams, and all the individual coaches we have crossed paths with throughout the country. We also look forward to reconnecting with all those that the football life has not allowed time for. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2021 and beyond!"

Koetter spent three seasons as Tampa Bay's head coach (2016-18), promoted from the offensive coordinator role he took on in 2015 under former head coach Lovie Smith. Koetter would put together a 19-29 record as Tampa Bay's head coach, his lone opportunity at the pro level after going 66-44 as Boise State and Arizona State's head coach from the late-1990s to mid-2000s.

He spent the last two seasons as Atlanta's offensive coordinator, his second stint with the Falcons. Koetter was not retained as Atlanta has hired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as head coach.