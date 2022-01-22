Buccaneers vs. Rams: John Brown, Ryan Griffin Elevated From Practice Squad

Roughly 24 hours before kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated wide receiver John Brown and quarterback Ryan Griffin from the practice squad to the active roster for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the team announced on Saturday.

Brown's elevation could have been expected given the Buccaneers' injuries at wide receiver, as starter Breshad Perriman was ruled out on Friday with an abdomen tear while Cyril Grayson Jr. was deemed questionable while recovering from a hamstring injury. He was among those named as practice squad protections by Tampa Bay earlier this week.

Brown signed to the Bucs' practice squad before the Wild Card round, and provides experience within head coach Bruce Arians' offensive scheme due to their four year together with the Arizona Cardinals from 2014-17. In his career, Brown has caught 320 passes for 4,748 yards (14.8 yards per reception) and 31 touchdowns, posting single-season highs of 72 receptions and 1,060 yards in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills and seven touchdowns in 2015 with the Cardinals.

Griffin's elevation, meanwhile, is an interesting one, as Greg Auman of The Athletic reports that there are no concerns regarding Tom Brady or Blaine Gabbert's health at quarterback. Griffin has spent the entire season, his seventh with the Buccaneers, on the practice squad.

