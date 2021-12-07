ESPN FPI Projects a Fascinating Buccaneers Rematch in Super Bowl LVI

How about a rematch (and no, we don't mean of last year's championship game)?

ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting exactly that in Super Bowl LVI, between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

According to Seth Walder of ESPN, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots have a ten percent chance of meeting each other in the upcoming Super Bowl in February, the most likely matchup of any. Tampa Bay has a 31.4 percent chance of making the Super Bowl from the NFC while New England has a 30.8 percent chance from the AFC.

"The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily." - ESPN

The FPI projects the Buccaneers to finish the season with a 12.8-4.2 record, rounding up to 13-4, meanwhile projecting an 11.5-5.4 (12-5) record for the Patriots.

If this were to be the case, it would probably result in the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

The Bucs and Pats met in Week 4 in the first-ever Brady vs. Belichick showdown, following Brady's 20-year, six-time Super Bowl-winning career under Belichick and with New England. The Buccaneers won a close contest by the score of 19-17, and although Tampa Bay hasn't been perfect since the beginning of the season, the franchise has maintained its status as one of if not the NFC's best team.

All while New England, led by an incredibly strong defense and offensively by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, has gone 8-1 since the loss to Tampa Bay and has won its last seven games in a row.

Tampa Bay currently has an 18.7 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl per the FPI, the highest mark in the NFL, while New England ranks third at 13.9 percent, only behind Bucs' fellow NFC representative, the Arizona Cardinals (18.5 percent).

