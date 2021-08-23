King: At Least Five Vaccinated Buccaneers Tested Positive for COVID-19

NBC Sports reporter Peter King revealed via the Dan Patrick radio show on Monday that at least five members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, each of which have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have tested positive for the virus at some time since getting their shots.

King did not announce which players, coaches, or other personnel tested positive for coronavirus, and neither would the Buccaneers as that would go against protocol. King also did not share when these results occurred.

This preseason, only safety Jordan Whitehead has been placed on the Buccaneers' reserve/COVID-19 list, which happened in late July. It took Whitehead a week before being activated and cleared to return to the team. Fellow safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tested false positive for COVID-19 in July, as well.

Head coach Bruce Arians, whom King says is being careful to limit the impact and any spread of COVID-19 across the team, shared last week that the Buccaneers are in "great shape" in regards to the teamwide COVID-19 vaccination rate.

"Yeah, we're way up there. By the time we get to 53, I would anticipate it being 100 [percent vaccinated], plus the practice squad being 100. If not, it might be one guy. So we're in great, great shape."

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention through August 16, out of 168 million Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, only 9,716 individuals who have contracted a breakthrough case of coronavirus have been hospitalized or have died, equating to 0.000058 percent of vaccinated individuals dealing with a bad case of COVID-19 post-injection.

A concern to keep an eye on this week would be any spread of COVID-19 following last week's joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, as Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Vrabel spent ample time with Arians and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady at practices and before Saturday night's preseason game in Tampa.

