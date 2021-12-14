Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Buccaneers Put RB Giovani Bernard on Injured Reserve
    The Buccaneers will be without their third-down running back for at least three weeks.
    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that running back Giovani Bernard is heading to the injured reserve, shelving the running back for the team's next three games at least.

    It was reported by NFL Network on Monday that Bernard is dealing with (unspecified) MCL injury after head coach Bruce Arians shared that Bernard was undergoing an MRI on the injury he suffered against Buffalo on Sunday. Bernard previously injured his knee earlier this season but only missed one game, and it is unknown if Bernard injured the same knee in Week 14.

    Despite being Tampa Bay's lone newsworthy free agency signing this past offseason, Bernard, who previously spent eight season with the Cincinnati Bengals, has yet to carve out a large role in the Bucs' offense due to the emergence of Leonard Fournette as a three-down back. Primarily taking the field on third downs, Bernard has caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games this season, adding eight rushes for 58 yards on the ground.

    Fournette, who leads the team in rushing this year with 778 yards and eight touchdowns, is also on pace to surpass his career-highs in receptions and receiving yardage, having caught 62 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns this year.

    In addition, the Bucs signed punter Sterling Hofrichter to their practice squad and released wide receiver John Hurst in a corresponding practice squad move.

