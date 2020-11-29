Ali Marpet and Donovan Smith Active for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
Jason Beede
As expected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) and tight end Tanner Hudson (not injury related) Sunday afternoon vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team will have two key offensive linemen active.
The Bucs released its inactive list ahead of Sunday's game and left guard Ali Marpet (concussion) and left tackle Donovan Smith (ankle) were not on it.
Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians said Smith would be a game-time decision. Both Marpet and Smith are officially listed as questionable vs. the Chiefs.
Marpet tried to practice last week ahead of Monday night's matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams but missed his third straight game. This week, however, was different as Marpet was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
As for Smith, the left tackle did not participate in practice for the majority of the week.
Here's a look at Tampa Bay's full inactive list against the Chiefs:
QB Ryan Griffin
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
CB Jamel Dean
LB Jack Cichy
OG John Molchon
TE Tanner Hudson
Here's a look at Kansas City's full inactive list against the Bucs:
CB BoPete Keyes
LB Darius Harris
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
DE Tim Ward
DT Khalen Saunders