Ali Marpet and Donovan Smith Active for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

As expected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) and tight end Tanner Hudson (not injury related) Sunday afternoon vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team will have two key offensive linemen active.

The Bucs released its inactive list ahead of Sunday's game and left guard Ali Marpet (concussion) and left tackle Donovan Smith (ankle) were not on it.

Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians said Smith would be a game-time decision. Both Marpet and Smith are officially listed as questionable vs. the Chiefs.

Marpet tried to practice last week ahead of Monday night's matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams but missed his third straight game. This week, however, was different as Marpet was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

As for Smith, the left tackle did not participate in practice for the majority of the week.

Here's a look at Tampa Bay's full inactive list against the Chiefs:

QB Ryan Griffin

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

CB Jamel Dean

LB Jack Cichy

OG John Molchon

TE Tanner Hudson

Here's a look at Kansas City's full inactive list against the Bucs:

CB BoPete Keyes

LB Darius Harris

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders