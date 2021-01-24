Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Inactive Lists: Winfield Out

Who's in and who's out for the NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have released their inactive lists ahead of the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field.

After not practicing Friday due to an ankle injury he suffered on Thursday, rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out for the Bucs. Winfield was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report and will not play vs. the Packers.

Winfield has been a key piece of Tampa Bay's defense, forcing a key fumble late in the third quarter of last week's NFC Divisional playoff vs. the New Orleans Saints that led to a Bucs' touchdown on the next drive.

In Winfield's place, Mike Edwards will earn the start. Edwards picked off Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Bucs' Week 6 win.

In addition to Winfield being out, wide receiver Antonio Brown is also inactive, as head coach Bruce Arians said Friday. Arians said he remains confident in his wide receivers even though Brown will not play vs. Green Bay.

“I think you just look to last week when Tyler [Johnson] and Scotty [Miller] got in there and made those huge plays in the fourth quarter, [with] the amount of trust the coaches and Tom [Brady] in those guys just because they’ve earned it," Arians said. "Antonio will be missed, but we’ve got capable people stepping in.”

While Winfield and Brown are inactive, defensive lineman Vita Vea is active for Tampa Bay. Vea activated from the injured reserve on Friday. The 2018 first-round pick suffered a fractured ankle against the Chicago Bears in Week 5 and hasn't played since.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Buccaneers vs. the Packers:

TE Antony Auclair

WR Antonio Brown

DL Khalil Davis

QB Ryan Griffin

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

As for the Packers, cornerback Kevin King is active after showing up on the injury report for the first time this week on Friday due to a back injury. King was listed as questionable for Sunday's game but is now active.

Green Bay defensive end Kingsley Keke (concussion) was ruled out for the NFC Championship after not practicing Friday. Keke was previously limited in practice.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Packers vs. the Bucs: