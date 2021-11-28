Buccaneers vs. Colts Inactive Lists: Vita Vea, Devin White Active

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers anticipate nose tackle Vita Vea to return to action from a knee injury and linebacker Devin White to play through a quadriceps injury against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, as both are active on the Bucs' game day roster.

Both teams have released their inactive lists ahead of their Week 12 matchup, which you can find below.

Vea and White's inclusion in Sunday's lineup could prove pivotal as the Buccaneers are tasked with slowing down star running back Jonathan Taylor, who would make NFL history by posting 100+ scrimmage yards and a touchdown in nine consecutive games, this time going up against the league's No. 1 rushing defense.

As expected, wide receiver Antonio Brown and guard Ali Marpet will not play and have been ruled inactive, as Brown remains in recovery mode from a Week 6 ankle injury and Marpet continues to nurse an abdomen injured which ruled him out early on in Week 11's matchup with the New York Giants.

With Marpet unavailable, the team has activated rookie center Robert Hainsey for the third time this year. Aaron Stinnie is expected to start in Marpet's place at left guard on Sunday.

In addition, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, rookie quarterback Kyle Trask and safety/special teamer Andrew Adams won't suit up against the Colts.

After both were listed as questionable on Friday due to ankle injuries, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and fellow All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard will play on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Only depth players in defensive end Ben Banogu, tackle Julién Davenport, offensive lineman Will Fries, running back Marlon Mack and wide receiver Mike Strachan have been ruled inactive.

