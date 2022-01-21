Bruce Arians Updates Injuries for Four Buccaneers Starters

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' final Divisional Round injury report should appear encouraging when it is released, as head coach Bruce Arians shared that of the 14-player list, plus a contributor currently on the injured reserve, only two players did not practice on Friday: Running back Ronald Jones II (ankle) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (abdomen). Jones is on pace to miss his third game in a row.

An hour and a half before kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Arians suggested, will be when the team determines if center Ryan Jensen (ankle), right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring — injured reserve) can suit up for the matchup.

Neither Jensen nor Wirfs practiced on Wednesday or Thursday, but the two starting offensive linemen took the field on Friday to test their injuries.

"They both moved around in the individual drills. We didn't put them in any team stuff so they wouldn't get tripped or anything," Arians said of Jensen and Wirfs. "So, it's still 48 hours and they're progressing nicely."

Perriman, although his injury was listed as a hip injury originally, has been nursing a torn muscle in his side according to Arians. Perriman started in the Wild Card round at receiver as the Buccaneers were without Cyril Grayson Jr. (hamstring) while Chris Godwin (knee) is out for the year,

Considering his absence from practice throughout the week, Arians suggested that newly-signed practice squad receiver John Brown could be elevated to the active roster if Perriman, as well as Grayson, can't play on Sunday.

"John Brown has looked really good, he fit right in. Knew he had a lot of recall on what we were doing," Arians said of Brown, who played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2014-17 when Arians was their head coach. "We'll see if we're going to make that move because Cyril practiced today some and looked okay."

Fournette would need to be activated from the injured reserve in order to play on Sunday, and all signs point to that being the case. Fournette has missed Tampa Bay's last four games while in recovery mode from his hamstring injury.

"[Fournette] looks fine, he looks good," said Arians. "He didn't have the setback he had last week so we'll wait and see."

