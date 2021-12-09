Arians Discusses How Buccaneers Rookie Tryon-Shoyinka Can Improve

The box score may not indicate it, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is having quite a productive season.

The Buccaneers' rookie edge rusher has provided a consistent presence in opposing team's backfields, tallying 24 quarterback pressures so far this season according to Pro Football Focus. That number ranks fifth among Tampa Bay defenders, despite Tryon-Shoyinka playing in a rotational role as a backup to Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett.

From an efficiency perspective, Tyron-Shoyinka ranks third on the team as he pressures opposing quarterbacks once every 8.5 pass-rushing snaps, among defenders with 50+ opportunities this year. Only outside linebacker Devin White (3.4 — 31 pressures across 106 snaps) and Barrett (6.5 — 60 pressures across 391 snaps) apply pressure more often.

Yet, Tryon-Shoyinka has only turned three of his pressures into sacks. Why is that?

Head coach Bruce Arians simply believes Tryon-Shoyinka can do a better job finishing plays, as the rookie is learning how to properly tackle a quarterback as NFL rules are stricter than ever when it comes to protecting signal-callers.

"Just finish the deal, get him on the ground. Don't get thrown off," Arians said on Monday. "I think sometimes he comes in a little high. You can't hit them low and you can't hit them high. It's just learning that strike zone and then getting a big quarterback on the ground and finishing the deal."

Fortunately for Tampa Bay, this has not resulted in Tryon-Shoyinka being penalized for roughing the passer or anything similar. In fact, he has not been penalized at all during his rookie season.

Perhaps that is an indication of Tryon-Shoyinka's awareness as he approaches quarterbacks, cautiously attempting to make tackles to avoid giving the opposing offense free yardage. As he continues to gain experience, ideally, he'll master the understanding of the "strike zone" — as Arians calls it — and begin to turn his pressures into more sacks.

Arians went on to credit Tryon-Shoyinka for the pressure he is creating as a stunting rusher, which allows interior defensive linemen to move outside and contain quarterbacks within the pocket while Tryon-Shoyinka and fellow edge rushers twist into the A and B gaps near the center and inside the offensive tackles, using speed to their advantage.

"He's doing a heck of a job as an interior pass rusher because of the games and his speed," Arians said. "When he loops around, that's a fast dude coming around on those stunts, and that's helping [Ndamukong] Suh and [Vita] Vea also."

The Bucs hope for Tryon-Shoyinka to evolve into a more complete edge rusher as he continues to progress, as he will one day — likely the near future — take over a starting role within Tampa Bay's defense. Finishing plays, in this case turning pressure into more sacks, will be a key component in Tryon-Shoyinka reaching the level of play his coaches want from him and becoming a dependable starter.

But so far, so good. So long as Tryon-Shoyinka continues to beat offensive linemen to rattle the passer as a rookie, he'll serve an instrumental role in the Buccaneers' defense for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.