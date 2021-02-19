Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead Underwent Surgery to Repair Shoulder

Whitehead played in Super Bowl LV with a partially torn labrum which he suffered in the NFC Championship when delivering a big hit.

As planned, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead underwent surgery this week to repair a torn labrum, according to a report from Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Whitehead suffered the injury early in the third quarter of the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers. Before getting hurt, Whitehead had forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Devin White and inevitably led to a Tampa Bay touchdown a few plays later.

Whitehead had hit a Packers' running back so hard that he dislocated his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. However, in the week leading up to the Bucs matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Whitehead progressed and was able to suit up for Super Bowl LV while wearing a harness on his shoulder.

In the Super Bowl, Whitehead was able to start and play throughout the game while recording two tackles for the Bucs.

The expected recovery time from the shoulder surgery is 4-6 months, according to Auman, which should give him enough time to return in July or August ahead of the regular season.

Whitehead accumulated 74 tackles, two sacks, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, four defended passes, and a forced fumble during 16 regular-season games, before adding seven tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup in the playoffs.

The Bucs won Super Bowl LV 31-9 over the Chiefs, earning the franchise's second-ever championship.