49ers Sign QB Josh Rosen From Buccaneers Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Josh Rosen off of the Bucs' practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rosen will reportedly serve as the backup to C.J. Beathard. The 49ers have lost starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), and their first backup, Nick Mullens (elbow), to injury for an extended period of time, if not the season.

San Francisco marks the fourth team that Rosen, 23, has been with since being selected with the No. 10 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, playing for now-Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator byron Leftwich. The next offseason, Arizona drafted quarterback Kyler Murray first overall, which led the Cardinals to trade Rosen to the Miami Dolphins.

Rosen would start three games, and play six total, for the Dolphins but ultimately fell out of favor to seasoned veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins ended up waiving Rosen this past September. Tampa Bay signed Rosen to its practice squad three days later.

"He’s a very talented guy," Arians said of Rosen earlier in December. "He’s got a good arm. He can continue to work on his footwork and accuracy. He’s a smart guy, a bright guy. Not getting reps in what we do, it’s hard to really tell how smart a guy is, but he’s doing a really good job.”

Rosen's career to date has been nothing short of a whirlwind, but given his young age and the potential he showcased as a draft prospect less than three years ago, it makes sense that a team dealing with quarterback injuries is taking a chance on his talent.