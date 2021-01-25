The Stage is Set: Buccaneers to Host Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

The stage is set: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 P.M. ET. The game will serve as a literal home game for the Bucs, the first time in Super Bowl history, as it will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Following a thrilling, 31-26 NFC Championship victory for the Buccaneers over the Green Bay Packers, the Chiefs were able to out-duel the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, ending the night with a 38-24 victory en route to a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City previously met in Week 12, at Raymond James. The Chiefs started out hot as Tyreek Hill posted 203 receiving yards in the first quarter alone, but a strong second-half fight from the Buccaneers erased a 17-point deficit. However, the Chiefs would go on to win, 27-24.

The Bucs have won seven consecutive games since, while the Chiefs would lose one of its two games during the entirety of the season in the same stretch. Kansas City still earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, with a 14-2 record, as Tampa Bay would clinch the No. 5 seed and earn a spot in the big game with three road wins during the postseason.

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes, the greatest quarterback to ever play against the new face of football. For the first time in history, the previous two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks will face off for all of the glory.

This is bound to be one of the most exciting Super Bowls in recent memory, featuring two prolific offenses going head-to-head to wrap up the most unconventional NFL season of all time.

Kansas City has been installed as a 3.5-point favorite over Tampa Bay, according to BetOnline.ag. The over/under opens at 57.5 points.