Five Things to Know About Buccaneers' Second Round Pick Kyle Trask

Here is five facts about the latest member of the Bucs, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask.

Photo: Kyle Trask; Credit: Florida Gators

After taking Washington edge-rusher Joe Tryon in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned towards the future at the quarterback position in the second round.

With the 64th overall pick, the Bucs selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who will not have to travel far from Gainesville to Tampa Bay to continue his football career.

Below are five things you need to know about the newest member of the Bucs:

1. Trask finished his college career as a Heisman finalist

The 2020 season was a historic one for Trask and the Gators. Trask threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2020 as he led one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Trask led the country with 43 touchdowns passes while ranking second in the nation in passing yards with 4,283 in total. In addition to the passing touchdowns, Trask added three rushing touchdowns bringing his total touchdown count to 46, tying him for sixth on the SEC single‐season record list. The only player in school history responsible for more in a season is Tim Tebow (55 in 2007).

Trask finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and was a finalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as well. Trask was named a Second Team All-American by both the Associated Press and Sporting News following the season.

2. Trask wasn't always the star quarterback

Let alone being a star or well-known recruit, Trask wasn't even the starting quarterback for the majority of playing time in high school.

Trask attended Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas and he did not start any games at quarterback after his freshman year as he served as a backup to D'Eriq King. Yes, that D'Eriq King.

Still, Trask was good enough to play off the bench and caught the eye of the Gators. Outside of Florida, Trask only held college offers from Houston Baptist, Lamar, and McNeese State.

3. There's a first for everything! Trask continues to make history

Believe it or not, Trask is the first Gators quarterback to be selected by the Bucs in draft history. It's fair to say the Bucs chose a good time to take a Florida Gator at quarterback.

Trask’s 4,283 passing yards this year broke Rex Grossman’s single‐season school record (3,896 in 2001), ranked second on the SEC single‐season record list, and was one of six 4,000‐yard passing seasons in SEC history.

Regardless of position, he becomes the seventh player from the University of Florida to be drafted by Tampa Bay. Trask is the 25th quarterback drafted by the Bucs in team history.

4. Trask made the most of his opportunity at Florida

When he finally did start a football game for the Gators, almost seven years had passed since his freshman year of high school when he last started at quarterback. Trask stepped in for Feleipe Franks, who suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 3 of the 2019 season, and he never looked back.

Making his first career start against Tennessee, Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns. He never took his foot off the pedal starting the rest of the season and the entirety of the 2020 college football season for the Gators.

Trask would lead Florida to an 11‐2 record, finishing the season with 66% of passes completed for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions, setting the foundation for a special 2020 season.

5. Football runs deep in Trask's family

As it turns out, Trask was named "Kyle" because of Kyle Field at Texas A&M, where about half of his family, including his mom and dad, attended school.

In addition to the Texas A&M ties, Trask has another football connection in his family. His grandfather, Orville, played defensive tackle for a Houston Oilers team that won the 1960 and 1961 AFL Championship.