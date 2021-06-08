Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ink Four-Year Deal with Rookie QB Kyle Trask

After being taken in the second round, Trask has signed his contract and received a nice signing bonus too.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed second-round Kyle Trask to a four-year rookie contract, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Trask signed a four-year deal worth $5.5 million and received a signing bonus worth $1.38 million, Stroud reported.

Trask is the fifth player from the Bucs' 2021 NFL Draft haul to sign with the team so far, joining wide receiver Jaelon Darden, cornerback Chris Wilcox, and linebackers K.J Britt and Grant Stuard, according to Spotrac.

Tampa Bay's first-round pick Joe Tryon and third-round pick Robert Hainsey are the two remaining players from the 2021 NFL Draft who still have to sign a rookie contract with the team.

Trask performed well during the Bucs rookie minicamp last month according to head coach Bruce Arians, who said at the time that the quarterback is grasping Tampa Bay's offense "very well."

"To take it from the first time ever hearing it, he was throwing it to the right guy," Arians said in May. "There were some really good, disguised coverages that he saw the first day of his career, so I was really impressed with how he processes information, and he was very accurate.”

In his final year as a Florida Gator, Trask had a special 2020 college football season. Trask led the country with 43 touchdown passes while ranking second in the nation in passing yards with 4,283 in total. In addition to the passing touchdowns, Trask added three rushing touchdowns bringing his total touchdown count to 46, tying him for sixth on the SEC single‐season record list.

In addition to the rookie minicamp, Trask participated in Tampa Bay's OTAs recently and has impressed Bucs offensive coordinator Bryon Leftwich, so far.

"He's been doing great. He's been getting better every day," Leftwich said about Trask. "I like where he's at. He does a lot of good stuff right now to be this early. He sees the field well, and he's able to command the huddle. So he's had a good start since he's been here, hopefully, we can keep it up."

The Bucs began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday so Trask now has one practice under his belt working alongside veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' mandatory mini-camp, and other news and analysis.