Tampa Bay Buccaneers' LB Lavonte David Nominated for NFL Sportsmanship Award

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players.

Linebacker Lavonte David has been chosen as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nominee for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the league announced Thursday.

Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

David is in his ninth year as a pro and has been a starter in Tampa Bay for the majority of his career. In 2020, David has recorded 86 total tackles while adding 1.5 sacks. He also has one interception and forced a fumble.

In September, David was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month after an impressive performance in the first three games of the season. At the time, David was the only player in the NFL who had recorded 20 or more tackles with at least one interception, passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in September.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

A panel of former players Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg, and Leonard Wheeler, will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, Dec. 18.

Past recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award include Washington running back Adrian Peterson (2019), Saints quarterback Drew Brees (2018), Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (2017), Colts running back Frank Gore (2016), Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (2015), and Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (2014).

The winner will be announced during the nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 6, the night before Super Bowl LV. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.