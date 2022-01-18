Buccaneers to Face Rams in Divisional Round; Date and Time Set

The Super Wild Card round of the 2021-22 NFL Playoff is in the books, and following Monday night's relative snoozefest of a finale for the first leg of the postseason, the No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round matchup has been finalized.

Tampa Bay will take on the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at 3 P.M. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. after the Rams' defeated the No. 5 Arizona Cardinals by a score of 34-11 on Monday.

The matchup will be aired on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

The game will mark the Bucs' second rematch of the season in as many playoff contests. A week after defeating the No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles, who the Buccaneers also beat in Week 6, Tampa Bay will take on the same Los Angeles team that defeated the Buccaneers, 34-24 in Week 4.

This weekend will mark Tampa Bay and Los Angeles' 28th meeting of all time and third in the postseason. The Bucs have yet to defeat the Rams in the playoffs, losing 11-6 in the 1999 NFC Championship and 9-0 in the 1979 NFC Championship.

The Buccaneers were installed as three-point favorites over the Rams on the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, and the over/under has been set at 48 points.

