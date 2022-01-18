Skip to main content
Buccaneers to Face Rams in Divisional Round; Date and Time Set

Buccaneers to Face Rams in Divisional Round; Date and Time Set

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a second rematch in a row in the Divisional Round of the 2021-22 playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a second rematch in a row in the Divisional Round of the 2021-22 playoffs.

The Super Wild Card round of the 2021-22 NFL Playoff is in the books, and following Monday night's relative snoozefest of a finale for the first leg of the postseason, the No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round matchup has been finalized.

Tampa Bay will take on the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at 3 P.M. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. after the Rams' defeated the No. 5 Arizona Cardinals by a score of 34-11 on Monday. 

The matchup will be aired on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

Read More

The game will mark the Bucs' second rematch of the season in as many playoff contests. A week after defeating the No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles, who the Buccaneers also beat in Week 6, Tampa Bay will take on the same Los Angeles team that defeated the Buccaneers, 34-24 in Week 4.

This weekend will mark Tampa Bay and Los Angeles' 28th meeting of all time and third in the postseason. The Bucs have yet to defeat the Rams in the playoffs, losing 11-6 in the 1999 NFC Championship and 9-0 in the 1979 NFC Championship.

The Buccaneers were installed as three-point favorites over the Rams on the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, and the over/under has been set at 48 points.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Brady Stafford
News

Buccaneers to Face Rams in Divisional Round; Date and Time Set

just now
USATSI_17516921
News

Snap Count Observations From the Buccaneers' Wild Card Win Over the Eagles

18 hours ago
Tristan Wirfs
News

Buccaneers Update Injuries for Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen

19 hours ago
Resized_Resized_20220116_161604
News

Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski Make History During Buccaneers' Win Over Eagles

Jan 17, 2022
Bucs
News

Takeaways From the Buccaneers' Wild Card Win Over the Eagles

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_17516096
News

Buccaneers Bounce Eagles Out of Playoffs With 31-15 Wild Card Win

Jan 16, 2022
Tristan Wirfs Tom Brady
News

Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs Questionable to Return in Wild Card

Jan 16, 2022
Ronald Jones
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Super Wild Card Weekend Inactives

Jan 16, 2022