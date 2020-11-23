Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More
Zach Goodall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (6-3)
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
When: Monday, Nov. 23, at 8:15 P.M. ET
Watch: ESPN
Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK
Odds: Tampa Bay is currently favored at -4.5, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.
Series history: Carolina leads, 24-16. The Buccaneers won when the teams last met in week two by a score of 31-17.
MNF: The Buccaneers are 12-11 all-time on Monday Night Football, with an 8-5 home record and 3-1 record against the Rams.
The rundown
While you'd normally imagine a matchup between Bruce Arians and Sean McVay to be a high-scoring affair, that isn't being anticipated in Monday night's primetime matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.
Rather, this is expected to be a slugfest between two of the league's best defenses.
Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and the No. 1 Los Angeles team defense look to slow the roll of Tom Brady, Ronald Jones, Mike Evans and Co. that is fresh off of a 46-point, 544-yard showing against Carolina last Sunday. On the flip side, Todd Bowles' Bucs' defense will look to throw quarterback Jared Goff off tempo to control the game early on.
A balanced game featuring talented offenses and even more dominant defenses, tonight could be a preview of what's to come in the 2020-21 NFL Playoffs.