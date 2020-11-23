Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (6-3)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Monday, Nov. 23, at 8:15 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds: Tampa Bay is currently favored at -4.5, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series history: Carolina leads, 24-16. The Buccaneers won when the teams last met in week two by a score of 31-17.

MNF: The Buccaneers are 12-11 all-time on Monday Night Football, with an 8-5 home record and 3-1 record against the Rams.

Important stories

The rundown

While you'd normally imagine a matchup between Bruce Arians and Sean McVay to be a high-scoring affair, that isn't being anticipated in Monday night's primetime matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Rather, this is expected to be a slugfest between two of the league's best defenses.

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and the No. 1 Los Angeles team defense look to slow the roll of Tom Brady, Ronald Jones, Mike Evans and Co. that is fresh off of a 46-point, 544-yard showing against Carolina last Sunday. On the flip side, Todd Bowles' Bucs' defense will look to throw quarterback Jared Goff off tempo to control the game early on.

A balanced game featuring talented offenses and even more dominant defenses, tonight could be a preview of what's to come in the 2020-21 NFL Playoffs.