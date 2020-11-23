SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsFront Office
Search

Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More

Zach Goodall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (6-3)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Monday, Nov. 23, at 8:15 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds: Tampa Bay is currently favored at -4.5, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series history: Carolina leads, 24-16. The Buccaneers won when the teams last met in week two by a score of 31-17.

MNF: The Buccaneers are 12-11 all-time on Monday Night Football, with an 8-5 home record and 3-1 record against the Rams.

Important stories

The rundown

While you'd normally imagine a matchup between Bruce Arians and Sean McVay to be a high-scoring affair, that isn't being anticipated in Monday night's primetime matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Rather, this is expected to be a slugfest between two of the league's best defenses. 

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and the No. 1 Los Angeles team defense look to slow the roll of Tom Brady, Ronald Jones, Mike Evans and Co. that is fresh off of a 46-point, 544-yard showing against Carolina last Sunday. On the flip side, Todd Bowles' Bucs' defense will look to throw quarterback Jared Goff off tempo to control the game early on.

A balanced game featuring talented offenses and even more dominant defenses, tonight could be a preview of what's to come in the 2020-21 NFL Playoffs.

THANKS FOR READING ALL BUCS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rule G Ali Marpet Out for MNF Against Rams

Despite returning to practice this week, Bucs' guard Ali Marpet will miss third straight game.

Jason Beede

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Predictions

How does the Sports Illustrated-AllBucs staff see Monday Night Football going down?

Zach Goodall

Play Action Is Key for Bucs to Beat Stellar Rams Defense

In what could be the best defense the Bucs have faced all year, Tampa Bay must key on play-action to keep the Rams honest.

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

Brady Looking to Improve on Bucs' Recent Deep Ball Woes

Tom Brady hasn't been able to connect on the deep ball recently. How can that be fixed?

Zach Goodall

Bucs Thursday Injury Report: Marpet Full-Go, But Still in Protocol

The first injury update of the week, ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Zach Goodall

Tampa Bay vs. L.A.: Rams Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Five days prior to the Rams-Bucs MNF matchup, the Rams announced a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Donavon Keiser

by

Nickkaylee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ronald Jones Named Ground Player of the Week

For just the fourth time in franchise history, a Bucs running back has won the weekly award.

Jason Beede

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Inactive List at Carolina Panthers

Here's who won't play for the Bucs at the Carolina Panthers

Jason Beede

Bucs Preparing to Face 'Totally Different' Rams Defensive Scheme

Bruce Arians went in detail on what he's seen from the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

Zach Goodall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Predictions

Check our our staff picks and predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers.

Zach Goodall