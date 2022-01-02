Buccaneers WRs Mike Evans, Antonio Brown Expected to Play vs. Jets

Former interim head coach Harold Goodwin told reporters on Friday that there was a chance Mike Evans could play on Sunday against the Jets.

As it turns out, he was correct in his assessment.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in the wee hours of Sunday morning that Evans will in fact play. It won't be his usual role, however. The Bucs are going to use him in a limited capacity, which makes sense considering both the opponent and the fact that he's dealing with a hamstring injury. Hamstrings can be very fickle, so it's important the Bucs don't overplay him and re-aggravate anything.

But wait, there's more.

Antonio Brown is also expected to play in the Week 17 matchup against the Jets. Brown returned from an ankle injury/suspension and recorded 10 receptions for 101-yards against the Panthers in Week 16, but per Goodwin, he tweaked his ankle in practice earlier in the week. Brown was limited from that point on and while Goodwin never ruled him out, he never guaranteed Brown would play. The Bucs listed Brown as questionable heading into Sunday's game.

Even Schefter's report included the fact that the Bucs "had their doubts" about Brown's availability. Per Schefter, Brown's Saturday practice assured the Bucs that he's good to go. Barring any setbacks, of course.

