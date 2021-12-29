SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Move Up After Win Over Panthers

The Buccaneers are back in the top-5 of Sports Illustrated's weekly power rankings after their 32-6 win over the Panthers in Week 16.

Tampa Bay is locked in at No. 4 this week after falling to No. 6 last week. The Bucs have been in the top-5 all season long before last week, so it's nice to see them back in familiar territory. And with a shiny new NFC South trophy to add.

Mitch Goldich penned this week's post and had the following to say about the Bucs:

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11–4)

Last week: Win at Carolina, 32–6

Next week: at New York Jets



I had been steadfast since before the season in my belief that the Bucs would be headed back to the Super Bowl. That feeling lasted right up until they lost Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David in the same game. So I’m knocking them down a few pegs, but I do think it’s easier to learn to adapt when guys are missing than to figure it out on the fly in the middle of a game.

Things aren't as rosy for this week's opponent, the New York Jets. Robert Saleh's squad is considered to be the second-worst team in the league, per SI.

31. New York Jets (4–11)

Last week: Win vs. Jacksonville, 26–21

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay



It’s nice the Jets got one more win to feel good about before finishing out a very tough season with the Bucs and Bills.

The Bucs should be able to take care of business this week and if they do, they'll tie the franchise record for the most regular season wins in a single season (12).

You can check out SI's full rankings here.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.