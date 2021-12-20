Buccaneers vs. Saints: Week 15 Inactive Lists

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints have released their inactive lists ahead of Week 15's Sunday Night Football matchup. You can find each list with a breakdown below.

Buccaneers inactives

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

CB Jamel Dean

CB Richard Sherman

QB Kyle Trask

RB Kenjon Barner

The Buccaneers' secondary will be without two starters and a key reserve on Sunday as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman are sidelined by injuries. Dean was the only player ruled out on Friday as he continues to recover from an illness, which took him out of Week 14's contest vs. Buffalo. Dean recently dealt with a concussion but it is unclear if his illness stems from the previous head injury.

Winfield joined the injury report this week with a foot injury and did not practice throughout the week, but earned a questionable designation in hopes that he would perform well in pre-game warmups. That didn't end up being the case. Fortunately for the Bucs, safety Jordan Whitehead will return to play after missing two games with a calf injury.

Richard Sherman played in Week 14 after dealing with various injuries throughout the year, but suffered a setback with an Achilles injury this week and will not play either. The three contributors join reserve quarterback Kyle Trask and running back Kenjon Barner, who signed to the practice squad this past week and was elevated to the active roster on Saturday, on the inactive list.

Saints inactives

OT Terron Armstead

OT Ryan Ramczyk

QB Ian Book

CB Ken Crawley

LB Kaden Elliss

WR Kenny Stills

Aside from head coach Sean Payton being away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the two biggest contributors New Orleans will be without against Tampa Bay are starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, who were both ruled out on Friday. Their absences could prove pivotal as Saints starting quarterback Taysom Hill often struggles under pressure anyway.

Otherwise, the Saints enter the game relatively healthy across their active roster. Kaden Elliss is the only other injured player on the inactive list while the other inactives, all reserves, are healthy scratches.

