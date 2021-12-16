Buccaneers vs. Saints Thursday Injury Reports: 8 Injured Players DNP

The Week 15 injury reports continue to look gloomy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, as the clubs saw eight players not practice due to injury concerns on Thursday combined.

Both teams have released their Thursday injury reports, which you can find below.

Aside from Tom Brady taking a rest day, the Buccaneers' injury report is the same as it was on Wednesday: Cornerback Jamel Dean (illness), running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) did not participate, safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) was limited, and punter Bradley Pinion (hip) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) practiced fully for the second day in a row.

While good news could be on the way for Whitehead, who has missed Tampa Bay's last two games due to his calf injury, now is the time to be concerned about the four Bucs' starters who have been sidelined throughout the week. Each player will have a chance to get some practice in on Friday, but as of now, their statuses for Week 15 aren't trending the right way.

What is especially concerning is where the injuries lie positionally. Should Winfield and Whitehead not be available on Sunday, the Bucs would be without their two starting safeties as well as their No. 3 safety in Mike Edwards (suspension). Sherman recently began training at safety as well, but if he can't play, the Bucs' safety depth will be extremely limited.

The same can be said at running back if Fournette can't play, as third-down back Giovani Bernard landed on the injured reserve earlier this week.

The Saints have a similarly lengthy injury report to the Bucs with the same number of players not practicing for two days in a row: Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring), tight end Garrett Griffin (hamstring) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee). Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) continue to be limited, and quarterback Taysom Hill (finger) practiced fully again.

New Orleans did upgrade the statuses of two players on Thursday, as defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (toe) bumped up from limited to full participation on Thursday while wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion after missing Wednesday's workout.

New Orleans did upgrade the statuses of two players on Thursday, as defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (toe) bumped up from limited to full participation on Thursday while wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion after missing Wednesday's workout.