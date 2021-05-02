Buccaneers Unveil 2021 Rookie Numbers

Find out which numbers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks will wear to begin their careers, including several players who took advantage of the leage's relaxed uniform policy.

Jersey numbers for each of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' seven rookies have officially be unveiled!

First-round edge rusher Joe Tryon will continue to wear the number he wore at Washington while taking advantage of the NFL's relaxed uniform policy, becoming one of the league's first linebackers to wear a single-digit with No. 9. Second-round quarterback Kyle Trask, meanwhile, will swap the No. 11 he wore at Florida with the No. 2, even though no one is currently with the former number on Tampa Bay's roster.

The Buccaneers had previously released Tryon and Trask's jersey numbers before revealing the remainder of the class on Sunday.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who remains a free agent, wore No. 11 in 2020, so this could indicate a possible return for the ten-year veteran in the future. General manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians have both expressed an interest in re-signing Gabbert, even after Trask was drafted.

Notre Dame offensive lineman and third-round pick Robert Hainsey will wear No. 70, fourth-round North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden will wear No. 1, fifth-round Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt will wear No. 52, Brigham Young seventh-round cornerback Chris Wilcox will wear No. 29, and seventh-round Houston linebacker Grant Stuard will wear No. 48.

