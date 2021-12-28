Buccaneers Place CB Jamel Dean On COVID-19 List

Per Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers placed cornerback Jamel Dean on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. He now joins wide receiver Mike Evans and wide receivers coach Kevin Garver as the Bucs' most recent additions.

The Bucs aren't the only team to be dealing with COVID-19 this late in the season, by far. The entire NFL is seeing an outbreak this late in the year. Whether a player, coach, or staff member is vaccinated or unvaccinated doesn't matter - people on both sides of the spectrum have been affected.

There is a chance Dean plays Sunday, but he'll obviously have to go through the same steps as other vaccinated players. He will be able to play if he can clear the necessary protocols before the Bucs leave for New York on Saturday, but that obviously remains to be seen.

Dean's addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list is just another obstacle the third-year corner has to overcome in 2021. He's dealt with knee and shoulder injuries throughout the year, as well as a concussion and concussion-related symptoms. He's battled through it all, so this newest challenge isn't anything unfamiliar for him.

The former Auburn Tiger is the Bucs No. 3 corner and starts on the outside when the Bucs defense is in its subpackages. Richard Sherman, Dee Delaney, or Pierre Desir will play in his stead if he ends up missing the Week 17 contest against the Jets.

Dean has 45 total tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass break-ups in 13 games this year.

