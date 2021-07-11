Buccaneers 2021 Positional Outlook: Safety

Over the next month until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for training camp, AllBucs plans to break down the team's roster, position by position, in order to prepare onlookers for what to watch for during the 2021 season.

This series hasn't been meant to turn into a projection of the depth chart, although starters at some positions will appear rather obvious. Instead, this exercise should provide insight as to which players should make meaningful contributions to a run at another Super Bowl and what the Bucs' depth looks like.

We've broken down the entire offense thus far and are left with only one group left to preview on defense. Let's dive in on the Buccaneers' safety room.

Buccaneers current safeties

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Jordan Whitehead

Mike Edwards

Raven Greene

Javon Hagan

Augie Contressa

Lawrence White IV

Curtis Riley

Starters: Winfield Jr. and Whitehead

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has received praise from just about every NFL onlooker for his performance as a rookie in 2020, some even deeming him an All-Pro snub. The fact of the matter is, although Wirfs held onto a large spotlight as a first-round pick, another Bucs' rookie was similarly dominant in his first season: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield played like a seasoned vet instead of a rookie last year, recording nearly 100 total tackles, three total turnovers, six pass breakups, and three sacks in 16 regular season games. And of course, who could forget Winfield's pass breakup and peace sign at the end of Super Bowl LV?

There is no question that Winfield is one of the most crucial members of Tampa Bay's entire defense. The question is, what can be expected of his safety counterpart?

Jordan Whitehead has taken steps forward in his game each year since his 2018 draft selection, making his biggest impact when it mattered most, forcing two fumbles in just over one half of the NFC Championship in January. In that game, Whitehead suffered a torn labrum, which required surgery after he decided to play through the injury in the Super Bowl, a commendable decision.

Can Whitehead turn into a more consistent playmaker alongside Winfield as we've seen in moments once he returns to full health? If so, he could be rewarded with a contract extension following the 2021 season as he is set to become a free agent this upcoming spring.

Depth

With the addition of five players this offseason at the position, it would appear that Tampa Bay is looking to improve one of if not both of its depth spots behind Winfield and Whitehead. However, Mike Edwards made a name for himself with two early-season interceptions last year and another in the playoffs, which should provide him an edge over the others for the No. 3 safety gig.

That leaves Raven Greene, Javon Hagan and Curtis Riley - three veterans - and Lawrence White IV and Augie Contressa, both undrafted rookies, in a battle for the fourth spot. Riley suffered a "slight" Achilles tear in mandatory mini-camp, though, most likely setting him back in the competition.

Unless White or Contressa can prove that they belong right out of the gate, the No. 4 spot will most likely come down to Greene and Hagan.

Greene has 20 games of NFL experience from his three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers, tallying over 250 special teams snaps during the span and taking on a defensive role this past season. Hagan has yet to appear in a game as a second-year player, but spent the entire 2020 campaign on the Bucs' practice squad, so his familiarity could serve him well.

Final thoughts

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared in June that he expects Whitehead to return to the practice field once training camp begins in late July, along with numerous other contributors. That will have allowed Whitehead roughly five months to recover from his surgery as he did not partake in minicamp or OTAs.

Considering that Whitehead improved his own game alongside a star in the making in Winfield last season, it's fair to assume that the sky is the limit for the Buccaneers' young safety room. Winfield has certainly yet to reach his full potential as he enters his second pro season, as well.

Pair those two with a productive No. 3 safety in Edwards and special teams prowess expected to fulfill the No. 4 spot, the safety unit could end up as one of Tampa Bay's stronger positions once it comes time to review the Buccaneers' 2021 season.